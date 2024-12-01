Shwashwi: The gospel according to St Nyiko

The gospel according to St Nyiko

Floyd Shivambu this week took a pious detour from his usual political rhetoric, opting instead for a sermon on the Twitter pulpit.

His latest venture involves tweeting Bible verses, sparking a divine comedy of biblical proportions. First, we have 1 Corinthians 13:11, a verse about putting away childish behaviour.

It’s as if Shivambu, armed with the spiritual wisdom of the apostle Paul, is urging his political peers to leave behind their petty squabbles and embrace the maturity of adult discourse. What a reminder that even politicians must eventually grow up, or at least pretend to, while clutching their campaign promises.

Then there’s Psalm 133:1, which extols the virtues of brethren dwelling in unity. In the cut throat world of politics, unity is as elusive as a unicorn. But perhaps Floyd, in his divine wisdom, is hinting that political alliances are indeed a kind of spiritual brotherhood – albeit one where backstabbing is a well-honed art.

