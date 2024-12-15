The lion is still roaring 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Serial divorcee and The Lion King music producer, Lebo M, was this week seen in Hollywood at the premiere of Mustafa, the new edition to the -movie series.  


The ace producer, born Lebohang Morake, even posed for a photograph with Minnie Dlamini, another divorcee, with his hand all over her behind.  

If Shwa’s eyes weren’t deceiving her, I smell another marriage in the air, followed in quick succession by a divorce. After all, Lebo M has divorced eight times already. 

