Shwashwi: The reality is that you’ve got nothing to show, Queen B 

The reality is that you’ve got nothing to show, Queen B

Queen B, don’t you think that perhaps it’s time you dropped the mic on the reality television show because, sana, you keep giving us nothing.

I am not thumb-sucking this; you, my girl, know the numbers are not good.

Basically the numbers are not numbering. Reality means relatability. Ask the Bala siblings, who are currently doing exceptionally well on their second season of the show.

Wena? Keep hosting Miss SA, my dear, and advertise that brand you put make up for instead of using the actual product.

