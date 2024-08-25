Shwashwi: This is my party and I will rant if I want, and I’ll… 

This is my party and I will rant if I want, and I’ll…

Since Floyd Shivambu left the EFF, nkare he pressed a never-to-be-touched button on his old ally, Juju.

On Monday, Julius Malema couldn’t hide his anger, telling everyone who cared to listen that they can follow Shivambu to the MK Party as he was not going to beg them to stay.

Juju unleashed a flurry of verbal missiles as he made it clear that there are leaders within the red berets who are there for their stomachs. The commander in chief took a swipe at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s spouse Mmabatho Montsho.

Mmabatho’s sin was to like the social media status posted by Shivambu.

Juju must calm down, if not, he will have a relapse. Ke polotiki nthwena, emotions are not needed as that will lead to some serious problems for the party.

