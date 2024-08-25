Shwashwi: This is my party and I will rant if I want, and I’ll… 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
MP Floyd Shivambu
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 01: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Floyd Shivambu is seen leaving Cape Town Magistrate's Court after he was acquitted on June 01, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Shivambu was accused of assaulting Netwerk24 photographer Adrian de Kock in the parliamentary precinct on 20 March 2018. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)

Since Floyd Shivambu left the EFF, nkare he pressed a never-to-be-touched button on his old ally, Juju. 

On Monday, Julius Malema couldn’t hide his anger, telling everyone who cared to listen that they can follow Shivambu to the MK Party as he was not going to beg them to stay. 


Juju unleashed a flurry of verbal missiles as he made it clear that there are leaders within the red berets who are there for their stomachs. The commander in chief took a swipe at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s spouse Mmabatho Montsho.  

Mmabatho’s sin was to like the social media status posted by Shivambu.  

Juju must calm down, if not, he will have a relapse. Ke polotiki nthwena, emotions are not needed as that will lead to some serious problems for the party. 

