Those who are destroying the ANC, you have Mail(e)

Shwa liked it when Gauteng ANC leader Lebogang Maile stirred the pot with a fiery tweet, passionately declaring that he will “never forgive anyone who intentionally destroyed the ANC”. This missive, layered with emotion and resolve, opens the floodgates to a much-needed conversation about the party’s future.

The ANC, long revered as a symbol of South Africa’s liberation struggle, now finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with internal strife and identity crises. Maile’s tweet hints at a brewing battle for the party’s very soul, a clash between those who believe in preserving its rich heritage and those allegedly swayed by the “cult of personality”.

Shwa only expects drama and intrigue as members gear up for what could be a defining year. Maile’s words are more than just a tweet; they’re an invitation to engage, to debate, and to confront the challenges facing the ANC. But Shwa wonders, will the party emerge fortified or fractured? As a conversation starter, Maile’s impassioned plea is both a wake-up call and a rallying cry for those vested in the ANC’s trajectory. Stay tuned, because this is a political saga you won’t want to miss.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content