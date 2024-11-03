Tyla, Kabza De Small rule the roost at the Samas 

The annual South African Music Awards (Samas), one of the biggest events in the entertainment calendar, took place last night, where international singing sensation Tyla and amapiano’s hottest duo titans Kabza De Small and Mthunzi, swept the boards with three gongs each.

The 2024 edition of the prestigious event was staged at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The awards were hosted by TV personality Minnie Dlamini, who took viewers three decades back one minute and shuttled them to the present in the next.

The crème de la crème of South African society from music, TV, film, the arts, culture, media, politics, and business all came together to proudly celebrate local talent.

The event which was an explosive celebration of rhythm, beats, song and dance, colour and pyrotechnics, attracted top drawer music stars.

Tyla walked away with Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Best Pop Album for her self-titled debut album, Tyla. Already a Grammy, BET, Metro FM and MTV Music Awards winner, Tyla adds her first Sama to her glittering trophy cabinet.

Kabza De Small, real name Kabelo Motha, who also reigned supreme in the previous year, continues the trajectory of winning multiple trophies at the

Samas. This year, Isimo, his collaboration album with Mthunzi, earned them Album of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year and Best Amapiano Album.

At the time of going to print the battle was between Tyla’s Water and Kabza De Small and Mthunzi’s Imithandazo for the Record of the Year category.

Speaking to Sunday World about his four nominations, Mthunzi said reigning supreme at the Metro FM awards did not mean he was relaxed about the Samas.

“If I do win, I really am going to be grateful to God because the pressure is too much this time. The nominees are really putting pressure on me, but I do not want to take away the power in the music that I have made with Kabza. I am expecting anything and this recognition by the Samas is what I have prayed for all my life. I did not study music and now I am able to be recognised amongst those that are great in the craft,” said Mthunzi ahead of the event.

The viral international single that shook the world, iPlan by Dlala Thukzin, Sykes and Zaba scooped the Best Collaboration award. Dlala Thukzin walked away with the Best Dance Album for Permanent Music 3.

Crowd favourite and rapper Priddy Ugly won the hotly contested Best Hip-Hop Album for Dust, while Sykes was awarded Best Kwaito Album for Most Wanted and Best Gqom Album went to QueDj for We Don’t Play the Same Gqom.

The Lifetime Achievement recognition this year went to Ringo Madlingozi and Sipho Makhabane.

