Shwashwi: Wait till Shwa shows off the fab body she’s been sculpting in scorching sun 

Wait till Shwa shows off the fab body she’s been sculpting in scorching sun

Everyone knows that Shwa is that aunt who loves the soft and finer things in life while looking good all the time. So, this past weekend your trusty gossip girl made her way to the Trove wellness event in Midrand. Do not ask how she was at two places at once; it is none of your business.

Heatwave and all, but moi wanted to sweat away all the extra flab accumulated from indulging on magwinya in winter.

There we were doing all sorts of things from boxing, cardio and yoga; the legs still hurt, I tell you. Akere we need to be all ready and body-fabulous in time for summer proper.

Did I not bump into the ever-so-gorgeous Linda Mtoba there? No, really, believe the hype about her, she is really so beautiful. What makes her even more attractive is that she is oh so humble.

Dear, Shwa does not like what they’re doing to you at the production house, though. Are you guys shooting again or it’s over vele?

The event was hosted by Metro FM’s queen, Khutso Theledi. She was just as gracious to everyone. It’s like the theme was “women for women” because everyone looked after a sister next to her.

Would I have changed something on the day? Maybe the scorching sun, it clearly didn’t get the memo because it wasn’t at all gentle with us.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content