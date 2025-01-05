Shwashwi: What’s with Mqobiyazo and that ngamihla umqhele of his? 

What’s with Mqobiyazo and that ngamihla umqhele of his?

Shwa laid eyes on one musician who goes by the name of Mqobiyazo but his real name is Mnqobi Msimango in one of the oldest pubs on Durban’s Helen Joseph Road. The vicinity comprises eateries and several entertainment establishments.

The area mostly frequented by partygoers and lovers of night life has been dubbed the new Florida Road, a reference to a hostile takeover from the famous destination located in Morningside, also in the Banana City. To jog your memory, that’s where acclaimed rapper AKA was assassinated.

But Shwa is not there, I’m still on Mqobiyazo. As she was sitting minding her business and waiting for a cold one, in came the muso with a male companion. Shwa simply couldn’t hold herself but wonder as to why sistas always have that umqhele on. Or perhaps into yokuphila? Lol… Just asking.

