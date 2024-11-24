Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: When the Nkandla cock crowed on the men of God 

By Sunday World
Bishops Tebe and Jacob Zuma

Once upon a time, Jacob Zuma, the globally renowned shepherd of the ANC’s “broad church”, found himself at the pulpit of a new congregation – the All African Alliance Movement.


Together, they formed what many thought was a holy alliance with the MKP, a marriage of prayer and politics aimed at shaking up the 2024 elections.  

But, as the bishops ironed their -finest suits for a triumphant entrance into parliament, their dreams were dashed quicker than you could say “amen”. Bishops Meshack Tebe and Sophonia Tsekedi were allegedly sent packing not with a ceremonial farewell but with WhatsApp expulsion letters! Yes, you read that right, holy men treated like side chicks – with a break-up text.  

The clergy now accuse Msholozi of pulling a “Peter”– denying them not once, not twice, but three times before the parly cock had a chance to crow. 

