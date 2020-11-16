E-edition
Minnie Dlamini-Jones welcomes her king

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Minnie Dlamini Jones announced the birth of her baby today. She posted on her Instagram page earlier today that their “king” had arrived.

Minnie, who is married to Quinton Jones, said their little one has been named Neta Makhosini Jones.

She named him after her brother Khosini, who had died from a brain aneurysm last year.


In the run-up to the birth, she was privileged to have not one, but three baby showers.

The couple were married three years ago and she announced her pregnancy in September this year.

Author


