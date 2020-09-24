News

Mzansi embraces Jerusalema dance in celebration of Heritage day

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Master KG.

South Africans have heeded the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to dance to the tune of Jerusalema this Heritage Day.

While hundreds of videos have surfaced already surfaced on various social media platforms, Master KG revealed that his song has now seen over 150 YouTube views, had four million-plus Shazams and more than two million impersonations using the song as a background track on TikTok.

The Limpopo born, Kgoalelo Moagi, has also bought himself a red Ferrari to celebrate the success of the song which has garnered popularity globally.


Various government departments, schools and other organisations tagged the Presidency in their rendition of the dance today. Even Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was seen leading his team.

Here are some of the videos below:

 

 

