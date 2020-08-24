Nightclub assault victim hits hard at ANC bigwig

Manana slapped with almost R2.5m lawsuit for injuries

The woman who was assaulted by ANC heavyweight Mduduzi Manana has _ led a multimillion-rand lawsuit against him for loss of amenities of life disablement, among others.

Mandisa Duma filed papers in the Joburg High Court last week and has given Manana 10 days to indicate whether he will defend the lawsuit.

In layman’s language, loss of amenities of life disablement means that Duma is no longer able to physically perform certain tasks that she did before the assault, which resulted in Manana, who was deputy minister of education, resigning from his cushy job. Duma is also suing Manana for estimated future loss of earnings, meaning her work life has been shortened and would no longer be able to generate income for herself until retirement age.

In the court papers, which are in our possession, Duma, who did not attach the industrial psychologist’s report to support her claims, is demanding a close to R2.5-million from the ANC NEC member. Of the total quantum, R2-million was for estimated future loss of earnings, R400 000 for general damages for pain and suffering, loss of amenities of disablement and psychological shock and trauma, R20 000 for past loss of earnings, R20 000 for future hospital and medical expenses and R35 000 for past hospital and medical expenses.

Relating the ordeal, Duma said she was at Cubana nightclub in Fourways on August 6, 2017, when Manana wrongly and unlawfully assaulted her. Duma also said because of the assault, she sustained injuries to the head, face and eye. “The plaintiff had a laceration on her scalp, pains and bruises on the chest and abrasion on her elbow, arm and both knees.

“The plaintiff. was transported to Life Fourways Hospital, where she was treated for injuries as follows: sutures, X-rays and CT scan, neck brace, analgesia and antibiotics,” read the papers. She also said her dignity was impaired as the assault took place within sight of members of the public. She also said the assault was captured on video, which was circulated on the internet

Ngwako Malatji