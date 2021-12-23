5 local accounts to follow on TikTok for festive food inspiration

Johannesburg- The festive season is here, and nothing is quite synonymous with this time of the year other than family and delicious food.

The main food hashtag on TikTok is #FoodTok currently sitting at over 11 billion global views – giving all certified foodies and novice cooks a great variation of cooking hacks and fun recipes to drool over.

In Africa alone, #DecemberTreats has garnered over 3.4 million views, proving that food content is growing on the platform.

This has changed the narrative in Mzansi as well, where local TikTok creators are on top of the game – making it easy for locals to recreate meals through several hashtags including #mzansifoodie and #southafricafood.

Looking to create show-stopping festive meals that will not only surprise you but also impress your friends and family, then look no further.

Make this year’s celebration magical by getting simple recipes from the following popular TikTok accounts to help you create mouthwatering delights to make your Christmas sweet and stress-free.

You can introduce your family to some healthy and clean eating this festive season but still enjoy some yummy treats while watching your calories – this account will show you just how:

@eattherainbow_za no words PLISS JUST MAKE IT, IT SO BUTTERY & RICH 😵 ♬ 原聲 – Kathy

Looking to try out some traditional Indian food? Perima’s Kitchen has delicious home-cooked meals and trendy food challenges like the ‘syruplemons’. Take a look below and choose your favorite:

What is the festive season without a seven-colour plate? Lerato’s page will give you this and more with her simple and easy-to-recreate local recipes.

For some cape-inspired food, restaurant reviews, or if you are looking to try out unconventional food combinations this festive season, then look no further than Larnelle’s videos.

And now the dessert. For those who are looking to improve their baking, decorating or cake-cutting skills, Zayna’s account is the one to follow. There are loads of videos on baking and hacks that will come in handy.

