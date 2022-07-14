Actress Bonnie Mbuli launches BON AMI jewellery collection

Actress, businesswoman, and television personality Bonnie Mbuli has dedicated her new jewellery collection, BON AMI, to mental health.

Sharing the news on her social media platform on Thursday, Mbuli wrote that the collection is a celebration of beauty and resilience, adding that the pieces, a collaboration with Zackia Jewellery, are available for purchase.

“BON AMI is a celebration of beauty and resilience, adorn yourself while remembering to love, accept and celebrate yourself,” she wrote.

“Our pieces are engraved with affirmations because words carry energy and with words, we can create worlds.”

The pieces include anklet bracelets, chains, as well as earrings.

