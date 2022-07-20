Arnold Vosloo to star in Netflix’s first Afrikaans series

Streaming service Netflix has announced its first-ever Afrikaans series titled Ludik, the brainchild of media personality Anele Mdoda, Paul Buys and Frankie Du Toit.

The six-part series will feature the South African-born but Hollywood-based actor Arnold Vosloo (Silvertone Siege) in the role of Daan Ludik. It mixes some knuckle-busting action, OTT Afrikaans humour and loads of twists from start to finish.

Ludik appears to be a salt-of-the-earth oke, styling himself as a wholesome family man running a successful furniture business. Behind the veneer of respectability, Ludik is steeped in the underworld that sees him crossing paths with mobsters and murderers.

With his family in turmoil, jail time on the horizon, and death imminent, Ludik must then rely on both his old and new allies to prevail and save everything he owns.

The Afrikaans series will air globally on August 26.

