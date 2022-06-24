Big Concerts to resume full capacity arena and stadium tours

Big Concerts will immediately resume hosting its events at full capacity following the scrapping of the remainder of Covid-19 regulations including mask wearing and a limit on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Big Concerts CEO Justin van Wyk said he was happy that it is back to normal business, noting that it would soon announce world-class tours in the next few weeks.

Van Wyk said: “This important development sets us on the path to economic recovery. South African music lovers cautious about attending large concerts can now attend live shows with full confidence that the shows will happen and that the environment will be safe.”

It had already announced its upcoming international tours for the year including performances by Justin Bieber, Foreigner, David Gray, The Lumineers, and OneRepublic tours.

Van Wyk added that concert goers attending Big Concerts’ events would not be required to wear masks or present vaccine certificates or negative Covid-19 tests.

“We leave these decisions to the individual concert goer, but strongly encourage vulnerable people and those with underlying medical conditions to take appropriate health precautions.”

