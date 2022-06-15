Bonang’s House of BNG partnership with Miss SA pageant continues

Media personality Bonang Matheba’s MCC House of BNG is the official celebratory drink for the Miss South Africa pageant for the fourth consecutive year.

Matheba, founder of The House of BNG, said she is looking forward to yet another amazing year. “The Miss South Africa pageant is an exciting event we all look forward to every year,” said Matheba.

“And like many young South Africans, it has always been close to my heart since I was a little girl. Officially partnering with them again this year is such an honour, both proudly South African brands.”

Meanwhile, radio host Thando Thabethe’s swimwear and lingerie brand Thabootys was also chosen as the official swimwear line for this year’s event, which will take place in Gauteng after two years of being hosted in Cape Town.

The top 10 finalists are Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack. The winner of the People’s Vote was Limpopo’s Ndavi Nokeri.

Also Read: Miss SA top 10 announced

Miss SA pageant to be held in Gauteng

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author