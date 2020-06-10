Bongo Riot is back to being a miner

Raggae and dancehall musician, Bongo Riot, has had to put his music on the back burner for a nine to five job.

The former Gang of Instrumental band member, whose real name is Mphikheli Zungu is now a “miner.”

He has taken on the role of an engineering services and maintenance miner at Murray and Roberts cementation.

The musician said this decision was the result of financial constraints.

“My life has been one great experience..I have been on the highest and lowest life lessons, along the way I picked up some lifetime responsibilities which will not divorce me. Like big family, children and [being a] breadwinner to the rest of my family,” he explained.

“I had to work in the deep mines in order to financially compensate for my music career and fulfill my roles and responsibilities,” he shared.

He has taken on the role of an engineering services and maintenance miner at Murray and Roberts cementation.

He explained that he is part of engineering and safety responsible for the maintenance underground infrastructure at the mine.

He added that this was a decision he took a year ago.

He also said that working during the global pandemic meant miners would need to be extra vigilant.

“Covid19 is just like any virus. It not as deadly as other pandemics, as long as you keep clean hygiene, mask, and social distance..you good to go,” he said.

The SAMA nominated reggae artist stressed that music was as still very much part of his life, although it did not make much money as before made the decision to go solo. “I’m grateful that I [have] diversified my life by work and music. I’m in a good state of mind, happiest, healthiest person I have ever been,” he said.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane