Breast Milk is the still the best milk

Johannesburg – The Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) said this message was especially important during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week, which runs from August 1 to 7.

The Association aims to improve breastfeeding rates, which they say are low in South Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that babies should be exclusively breastfed in the first six months, but a survey by the ADSA reported only 32% of babies were being fed breast milk.

Dr Chantell Witten, a Registered Dietician and spokesperson for ADSA, said the effort to improve breastfeeding rates has shifted from focusing on mostly mothers and health care workers, to look across society and to identify contact points where mothers may be discouraged or even persuaded to give up on breastfeeding their babies.

“We often don’t realise that we may be discouraging breastfeeding and may have little idea of the health impacts on both mothers and babies if exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life doesn’t happen. It’s quite another thing though, to answer a call to become a protector of breastfeeding. How do we do this? It starts with understanding the barriers to breastfeeding that many mothers face,” said Witten.

She said breastfeeding education in South Africa is insufficient and there is often not enough skilled healthcare support for new mothers to help them overcome early challenges.

“The answer to any sign of a struggle is too often a recommendation to abandon breastfeeding and switch to infant formula products. In a upper-middle income country, this is a move that not only compromises the health of mom and baby, but adds a significant household expense impacting on the entire family. Key to successful breastfeeding is that moms are empowered to feed their babies anytime and anywhere, which means they need broad-based support across society.

Witten points out that moms can face significant roadblocks to breastfeeding their babies even when this delicate process went well for them after the birth of their baby.

“Given the many stressors on households, sometimes mothers find themselves in hostile home environments and social circles negative towards breastfeeding. Often influential women in their lives second-guess them or encourage that they feed other foods before their baby is six months old. The need to earn and return to work, puts pressure on moms to give up on breastfeeding. That’s why protecting breastfeeding needs to be a ‘whole of society’ effort to ensure that we have work and social environments that are breastfeeding-friendly.”

She said the straightforward health benefits are all the reasons we need to become protectors of breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding from birth supports the healthy development of babies and plays an important role in prevention of all forms of childhood malnutrition including undernutrition, obesity and micronutrient deficiencies. Breast milk contains antibodies which help protect against many childhood illnesses. The risk of breast and ovarian cancers can also be reduced in women who breastfeed,” said Witten.

Professor Lisanne du Plessis, a fellow ADSA spokesperson and Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist said partners can help mothers with the domestic workload as well as the caring of the baby.

“Raising children was never supposed to be a one-woman job and partners have a major impact on creating a home environment conducive to breastfeeding for optimum mom and baby health. Be aware of supporting breastfeeding moms anytime and anywhere. Even if you didn’t have a positive breastfeeding experience with your baby, make sure you fully encourage the new moms in your social circle,” advised du Plessis.

Du Plessis said there are a few workplace policies that are designed to create an enabling environment to support breastfeeding mothers.

“Breastfeeding moms who have returned to work are entitled to two 30- minute breaks to express breastmilk. A private room and refrigeration facilities for safely storing their breastmilk can provide further support.”

Du Plessis also stated that breastfeeding is perfectly natural and should be normalised and championed across South African communities.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom