Caddies deserve respect and recognition – TT Mbha

Property mogul and passionate golfer Thato “TT” Mbha is working on restoring respect and admiration to the caddies through the TT Mbha Caddy Golf Day.

“Caddies are like the golfer’s personal advisor, but they are the most underrated people in the sport. So, this event has to be about them,” said Mbha during the second annual motivational event hosted at Soweto Country Club in Pimville on Tuesday.

The winner of the TT Mbha Caddy Golf Day will get a chance to attend the Nedbank Golf Challenge while spending three nights at Sun City Resort, Rustenburg in November. The top three winners will also take home a bag and a set of clubs.

Being a golfer himself, Mbha said it is time that the sport recognises the importance of caddies.

Mbha said: “I initially planned for the event to be on June 16 last year but there were riots, people fighting for all things that are affecting them. I then realised that the youth was indeed troubled and that I should not give up on the idea.

“I then thought that our caddies should be invited to play golf themselves, help them open savings bank accounts and educate them on the power of saving money. They are usually paid cash and you’d find that some or all of this money does not even get home.”

The Mzansi Cribs Makeover presenter said the event started on a small scale as he was trying to find his feet. It gained momentum this year when 100 caddies from across Gauteng were invited to participate and 40 more attended to show off their skills.

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Jimmy Tau, media personality Tbo Touch, former Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Brian Baloyi, community activist Nhlanhla Lux, and former Bafana Bafana star Stanton Fredericks also attended the event.

