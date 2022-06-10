Call for content creators to enter for MultiChoice incubator programme

MultiChoice is launching an incubator programme called Studio Reach, which aims to unlock the next generation of digital video content creators.

The company, which owns DStv, a major satellite television service in sub-Saharan Africa, is looking for 10 video content creators between the ages of 18-35 who are familiar with the social media platform TikTok.

Those chosen will become part of the MultiChoice Studio Reach Incubator, an online content creation programme. They will learn digital storytelling skills, business skills, connect with other creators, and receive a one-year subsidised internship with MultiChoice brands between June 20 2022 and June 20 2023.

The programme will engage young creative digital thinkers to produce digital-first content in line with future thinking and social trends.

Group executive for corporate affairs at MultiChoice Collen Dlamini said: “It is our continued commitment to enrich lives, and this programme aims to do just that. We are excited to bring this programme to life and work hand in hand with up-and-coming content creators in honing their skill sets.”

Dlamini said there is an abundance of untapped creatives among the nation’s youth, who only need a springboard to showcase their skills. He added that MultiChoice wants to offer a hand-up to help kick-start the careers of 10 young creatives and to give them the opportunity to improve their abilities as digital content creators.

To enter:

• If you think you’re eligible, all you need to do is create a one-minute video on TikTok using the hashtag #YouthOwned sharing what makes you Mzansi’s coolest youth.

• Your submission must be no more than sixty (60) seconds in length and remain on your personal account on the TikTok App for at least sixty (60) calendar days after the expiry of the application period.

• Your video must be original, exclusively created and owned by you, and you must have all rights necessary to submit the video, including written permission from anyone featured in your video (or if under 18, written permission from their parent or legal guardian);

• Your video must have been produced in a safe and responsible manner, having due regard for the physical, mental and moral effects on all individuals involved. You should have a following of 5 000-30 000 and your TikTok account must have been active for at least three months.

• You need to meet the application requirements for MultiChoice’s Yes4Youth programme.

