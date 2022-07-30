Carol Ofori encourages black women to have fun with their hair

South African media personality Carol Ofori has always believed that switching up a hairstyle is an easy way in which women can feel pampered, confident and sexy while embracing all their dynamic personality has to offer.

As someone obsessed with constantly trying new styles, the radio presenter and author of the children’s book series, The African Adventures of Sena and Katlego, knows just how a new hairstyle affects her mood.

“I am not my hair, one thing I do is explore. You must get to know me by my face. You can never ever know me by how I wear my hair because I will change it all the time and you will be lost,” said Ofori.

She embraces her natural hair and enjoys switching it up with a wig every now and again.

Carol shares five easy hairstyles black women across Mzansi should try out at least once.

Don’t box me in Braids

This is quite a common hairstyle for many black girls around South Africa and for good reason. Single braids, box braids, and knotless braids are a fun fashion statement and can be quite intimidating for many, especially since you will end up having around 300 on your head so it does take time to get the look.

“If you have weak edges, don’t keep these in for too long and remember to moisturize your scalp at all times, and don’t pull them back in high ponytails because that puts even more stress on your edges. I love wearing this hairstyle really long, but it looks great short as well making it a very versatile look. ”

Design your own Cornrows

Cornrows are the future and Alicia Keys is someone who has proven just how stylish and easy this hairstyle is. When she released Falling she wore them with beads and it looked really nice, proving there are so many ways to wear this hairstyle.

Whip the wig back and forth

A wig changes your life, you can let your alter ego come out and play by wearing a wig. You can be Shaniqua, Shanayqua, Thembi, or Lisa all in one day by just changing your wigs.

“I love wearing my natural hair in cornrows underneath and interchanging my wigs depending on my mood on any specific day. It also gives you a break from consistently styling your hair.”

Real freedom is the afro

Whatever that natural state is, you owe it to yourself to explore it at some point in your hair journey.

“I used to have relaxed hair and I cut all of it off and I kept my natural hair since 2016. I believe every black girl should, at some point, wear their natural hair in its natural form,”

The only micro to do is micro weaving and micro bonding

Hairstyles used to use little elastics to achieve this natural yet versatile look. I love it because it’s versatile. It gives you a little extension if you want your hair straight without wearing a wig, or it’s the perfect accompaniment for a high ponytail with your own hair combined in there.

“The downside of this hairstyle, however, is that you must have it installed professionally, you must have it removed professionally and you must maintain it professionally.”

