Celebs show off proud African dishes at Brand SA Africa Day celebrations

Dressed in proudly African attires, Brand South Africa ambassadors Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane, musician Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini, and television producer Lala Tuku took part in a cook-off at WHYCOOK in Bryanston on Wednesday.

The attendees battled it out in the kitchen preparing various African dishes from around the continent. Wearing casual attire with a proudly Zulu Umqhele, Zola 7 made an east African-style coconut chicken dish while Tuku was avidly preparing a steak in colourful Pedi regalia.

Others prepared Jollof rice to Masonja and grilled Tilapia, all in celebration of Africa Day.

Masego Mosiane, assistant brand manager at Brand South Africa, told Sunday World that Brand SA’s #PlayYourPart initiative helps instil a patriotic spirit among South Africans and Africans from other countries on the continent.

“Play your part is one of our initiatives where we celebrate active citizenry and encouraging South Africans to be patriotic. What we are doing today is appreciating and celebrating our arts and culture because we are a diverse continent,” said Moisane.

“We thought it would be great to celebrate this day through food from different countries that are represented on the continent.”

She added that Brand SA encouraged Africans to play a part in improving the state of their communities.

“In as much as we are celebrating today, we are aware of the issues that Africa is faced with. Our theme for this year is ‘lack of nutrition and food security in Africa’, and due to Covid-19 and climate change, it worsened. Food security is our biggest challenge now.”

One of the ambassadors of Brand South Africa, coach and owner of a basketball team in Edenvale, Edson Makavan from Zimbabwe, said he started his journey with Brand South Africa when he formed his team.

“We then added community work onto our team, and we got spotted for Brand South Africa. This day should be celebrated more than it is, so we see that people from different nationalities can coexist,” said Makavan.

“The tensions that are surrounding us as Africans do not show that we understand the essence of our existence. I wish we had a bigger platform to impart knowledge and break bread with the less fortunate.”

Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane is also Brand South Africa ambassador.

Clive Morris Productions’ MD and television producer Lala Tuku.

