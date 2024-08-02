Chinese fashion multinational launches pop-up store in Midrand

Chinese online retailer SHEIN, which specialises in fashion and lifestyle items, opened a pop-up shop at The Mall of Africa in Midrand on Friday.

Through its revolutionary SHEIN X Designer Incubator Programme, SHEIN has been making major progress in fostering opportunities for young designers and fostering creative innovation in South Africa.

Since its inception in January 2021, the initiative has provided over 4 600 designers and artists from 20 countries, including South Africa, with an unparalleled platform to showcase their talents on a global stage.

The programme supports participants at every step, from design conception to global distribution.

This initiative not only provides access to advanced resources and technologies, but also reduces the barriers for young designers to turn their dreams into reality.

Ishaarah Abrahams, a South African designer and illustrator from Cape Town’s Bo-Kaap, is one of the extraordinary talents supported by the SHEIN X Designer Incubator Programme.

The 28-year-old Abrahams took part in the 2021 #SHEINX100KChallenge, which allowed artists to vie for the opportunity to be included in SHEIN’s AW21 Show and receive $100 000 (R1.8-million) to launch their own record label.

Thirty up-and-coming designers competed for a spot in the top five in the “Be Bold, Be You” challenge. The finals were broadcast as a four-part series, which ran until September 2021.

Spot in the semi-finals

The only competitor from South Africa in the top 30, Abrahams’s vivid designs were influenced by the rich culture of Bo-Kaap. This got her a spot in the semi-finals.

This competition provided Abrahams with a platform to showcase her talent, retain profits, and maintain ownership of her creations.

When asked about the inspiration behind her winning designs, Abrahams said: “The Bo-Kaap is well-known for its colours and bright culture, so I wanted to focus on that in the theme of boldness by creating pieces that are super strong from a colour perspective and that spoke to Bo-Kaap’s flavour.”

Abrahams’s journey in fashion began as a tribute to her late sister and has evolved into a promising career in visual design and fashion.

With support from the SHEIN X Designer Incubator Programme, she created a striking spring and summer collection that is available for purchase online and will be on display at the SHEIN pop-up store at SOOK, Mall of Africa.

The Shein X Designer Incubator Programme has launched over 41 000 original creations to global audiences, demonstrating the program’s significant economic impact.

Collection exceeded sales expectations

Reflecting on her experience, Abrahams shared: “Being recognised as a finalist in the #SHEINX100KChallenge has opened doors I never thought possible.

“My Spring/Summer 2021 Collection with Shein has exceeded expectations in sales since its launch.

“This opportunity has given me a global platform to showcase my designs, connect with other talented creatives, and truly believe in the potential of my work.

“It has not only transformed my career but also inspired me to keep pushing boundaries and empower others in my community to pursue their dreams.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content