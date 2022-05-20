COJ presents a feast of Arts, Culture and Heritage shows in May

In the month of May, the City of Johannesburg will host a series of compelling creative hubs such as public art tours, exhibitions, performances, and storytelling sessions.

The line up is a celebration of South Africa’s rich arts landscape and memorable and compelling creative offerings from some of South Africa’s most iconic artists.

Changing phases photographic exhibition takes place on 21 May. It features iconic photography from Mr Tlali Khuele, who grew up in Soweto in the 1980s. A visual account narrative of the evolution of Johannesburg city, it depicts unpleasant black life experiences in the inner City of Johannesburg from the apartheid era to the current dispensation.

Rasta the Artists, whose real name is Linda Sirenje is one of South Africa’s most controversial artists, known for painting portraits honouring South African celebrities. His solo exhibition will take place on Friday, May 27.

Emerging Publishers’ Workshops between 31 May to 03 June dedicates time to exploring issues faced by emerging publishers in the country. The Ceramics Development Programme Workshop between 23 to 28 May, highlights the nuances and techniques of creating ceramics.

The Joburg Choral Music Programme, designed to develop and showcase choral music for choirs and individual vocalists and instrumentalists, will be held on 22 May.

The months ends with Creative Native Vintage and Motor Show on 28 May. This cultural event will present a curated outdoor vintage motor show. Vintage car enthusiasts and collectors are invited to this thrilling event to participate and showcase their private collections in a curated exhibition of both classic and vintage vehicles.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author