Collector says sneakers are about culture, lifestyle

Sneakerhead Joshua Dunn has been in the sneaker collection business for nearly a decade, and has his home studio walls lined with at least 150 examples of footwear.

The 28-year-old became interested in the history of shoes he wears through his cousin during their university days. He started saving up to buy his all-time favourites, the classics.

These were Converse Chuck Taylor, Nike Air Force 1 and Adidas Originals Superstar – the sneakers he believes have a history and the power to unite communities.

“Whenever anyone ask me about my favourites out of all the pairs I own, I always name the classics because they are not just fashion, they are style. These sneakers have survived different fashion eras because of how they were made.

“They have been worn for different reasons, and they still bring us the confidence we need whenever we wear them. These are the sneakers I’d say I wear the most when I am out and want to be comfortable. I have worn some of my sneakers once, and some for picture purposes only, because it is hard to wear every sneaker, especially if you hardly go out like me.”

The Converse Chuck Taylor is a design of the 20th century made for basketball. The shoes became largely popular in the 1950s and were trend-setters in the world of basketball.

The Air Force 1 was also a basketball shoe, produced in 1982. The shoe comes in high-top and low-top, and is still used as an athletic shoe but has grown into a fashion statement, and celebrates history.

Adidas’s Superstar, also an athletic shoe, was manufactured in 1969. It is said to be the brand’s second try at making a breakthrough in basketball and became comparable to other sneakers due to its light weight and firm hold.

“Understanding what a sneaker means sees you wanting to know more about your own history, enabling you to find sneakers that will most relate to who you are.”

