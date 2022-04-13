Cotton Fest line-up confirmed with Uncle Vinny being the host

The line-up for Cotton Fest has been confirmed, with Uncle Vinny, real name Kabelo Ndlovu, given the right to host the much-anticipated event.

He will be joined by Robot Boii, Tshego Koke, and Lula Odiba to host the two-day festival in Newtown on April 23-24, where hip-hop and amapiano will emerge as headliners.

Uncle Vinny and Robot Boii will host the Bettr and Jägermeister stages, while Koke and Lula Odiba will take charge of the Cotton Stage on both days of the festival.

The weekend urban music and fashion explosion was first scheduled to take place in February but had to be postponed following the sudden death of its founder Riky Rick.

Five events will take place across the city leading up to the highly anticipated weekend.

ZANZOU



DATE: Wednesday, 13 April 2022

VENUE: Zanzou, Hatfield in Pretoria

TIME: Kicks off at 6pm

COVER: Free

COTTON FEST X PUMA SELECT

DATE: Thursday, 14 April 2022

VENUE: Dasslers, Braamfontein

TIME: Kicks off at 6pm

COVER: Free

DRAMA

DATE: Friday, 15 April 2022

VENUE: Drama, Braamfontein

TIME: Kicks off at 6pm

COVER: Free

COTTON FEST MINI RAMP / BEST TRICK EVENT

Hosted by professional skater Day Marumo, the day will be supported by Redbull and Oros.

DATE: Saturday, 16 April 2022

VENUE: Zone 7, Pimville, Soweto

TIME: 11am-5pm

COVER: Free

ERA OF THE YANOS (Official Pre-Party)



DATE: Saturday, 16 April 2022

VENUE: Great Dane, Braamfontein

TIME: 5pm-2am

COVER: R50-R100

