David meets Goliath in Netflix’s new drama series ‘Country Queen’

Netflix’s new drama series, Country Queen, will premiere in 190 countries on Friday. Set in Kenya, the drama series will stream exclusively on Netflix.

It is sure to bring back fond memories of the biblical tale of David and Goliath as the past and present collide when a mining company threatens to destroy the rural home of an event planner.

The event planner is pitted against a deadly businesswoman whose husband she is entangled with. The plot revolves around Akisa Mutunga played by well-known and loved Kenyan actor Melissa Kiplagat.

The first episode of season one opens with Asika, an ambitious event planner to the elite, leading a comfortable but complicated life in the city.

She has an affair with the charming Max Sibala, a man married to one of Kenya’s wealthiest and ruthless businesswomen, Vivienne Sibala.

The storyline, which is fictional, carries many elements of truth that speak to a range of issues affecting millions of people on the continent including family disputes, land ownership, and exploitation.

