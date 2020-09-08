Designer Paledi Segapo takes on radio

Fashion guru, Paledi Segapo is now the Head of Creative at the newly launched radio station, Cobra Tycoon FM.

The renowned designer will also feature on a weekly slot called Fierce Life with Paledi which broadcasts from 12 midday until 3pm on Wednesdays.

“As a creative, I’m thrilled to join the radio station. I will be touching on fashion and everything that comprises of lifestyle on the show. As the head of creative I’ll be looking at after all the creative aspects of the brand, from out campaign banners to the look and feel of the brand so that it looks elegant, lush and translates into Tycoon lifestyle,” said Segapo.

The new online radio station was officially launched in Gauteng on Thursday, August 27.

Director Thabiso Mabetwa explained the station is about an opulent lifestyle through the integration of information technology and creative arts on a well-set-out online radio platform.

“The average listener of Cobra Tycoon FM is an individual who is a go-getter. They are inspired by the very essence of life and want to get up every day and improve themselves. They are highly motivated to be their best self and to make daily progress even if it is in small steps because, in the end, every improvement to one’s self is what Cobra Tycoon FM is aspiring to provoke in people,” said Mabetwa

He said they offer platforms for businesses to promote their brands through live streaming, podcasting, digital advertising and telling stories through well-researched shows, news, and music.

With offices in the heart of Sandton, they will broadcast 24 hours, seven days a week with a split of 60% Music – Live Streaming Videos, 15% Talk Radio and 25% News and Information.

The station is also opening its platform to signed and unsigned artists to showcase their music and storytelling talents.

“At Cobra Tycoon FM, our client’s and listeners’ best interest will always come first, and everything we do will be guided by our values and professional ethics. We will ensure that we hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards by meeting our listeners’ and client’s needs precisely and completely,” said Kananelo Nyake, who is the Programmes Manager.

They opened their doors with a carefully selected pool of talented and highly creative On-Air Personalities, Broadcasters and Media Experts.

The Morning show is presented by Abbey Molamu, who has fourteen years of experience in the broadcasting industry. Molamu was also the station manager at VUT FM in the Vaal.

Their Drivetime show is hosted by DJ Ronny J and Laura Marshall. Ronny J, who has ten years of experience in the music industry, has worked with big names including Lady Zamar, Gigi Lamayne and has done compositions for e.tv’s Rhythm City.

Marshall has vast experience in the world of live performance, which she holds a degree in.

She has worked with various artists such as Karabo Mogoane and Collen Maluleke and is now working on her own music and looking to release it soon.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom