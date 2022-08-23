Does a woman’s body count really matter in a relationship?

Getting into a relationship is exciting until such a time when the conversation about ex-partners pops up.
The conversation about the number of sex partners one has had seems to be a rather sensitive topic. Many women, and even men, don’t feel comfortable disclosing their “body count” intel. But why is this an issue?
Body count is the number of people a person has had sexual intercourse with. It does not matter how intimate the make-out was, or how much stuff you have done with someone – if there hasn’t been any form of penetration, it does not count as sex in this context.
Body count in this case refers only to the number of people an individual has had penetrative sex with.
Muvhango actor Dingaan Khumalo found himself trending on social media after a video of him speaking about a woman’s body count surfaced. He is of the opinion that no man wants to know how many guys a woman has slept with, because the woman may be his future wife.
Your thoughts guys? pic.twitter.com/49M5w56pQD
— Valencia (@MasekoValencia) August 22, 2022
But social media users have their own views on the trending topic, with many females disagreeing with Khumalo. Take a look what people had to say:
Thinking about it… he is right in a way but also as a female.. you wouldn’t want to be with a man that has been everywhere and is known by other females.
— Angel Maseko (@Qhaka28) August 22, 2022
For both men and women just date outside your hood/circle to avoid this nonsense. To many people lie and claim all sorts of things. You will never really know someone's body count.😅
— Sphelele Mzimela (@ssSphelele) August 23, 2022
Baddies get married cause the guy doesn't know her body count but point still remains you are more valuable with 0 to small body count. Baddies cant even keep marriages anyway, bad investments.
— Tebogo (@JackySelebi) August 22, 2022
So men date to impress other men,they get validation from what other men think about their woman?
— AthenkosiAmaqocwa (@ANkungwini) August 22, 2022
Unless they sleep with people from the same circle. But how will he know who I dated in Jhb, Durban and Cape Town. And to have all of them in 1 room? Bathong😂😂
— Madosini (@M__Nikky) August 22, 2022
Mfundi Vundla didn’t want Dingaan to open his mouth ever because he knew. https://t.co/LHT3IXjeJ8
— Dumi Gwebu Edits (@dumigwebu) August 23, 2022
Imagine dating a man with 6 kids with different baby mama’s all in the name of he has a future and can maintain your lifestyle and needs 😂 Personally I wouldn’t. I can’t date a man that has been around. What about isdima sami?
— Chelsea Lerato (@Chelsylerato) August 23, 2022
Again. Comes back to ego. Women have every right to choose who they sleep with. If that makes men uncomfortable & they have pinging noises in their heads, then please, stay away from women & go have a CAT scan about the pinging. Could be something serious. https://t.co/vx78s8TMjO
— Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) August 23, 2022
