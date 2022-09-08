Angie Stone and Nissi added to DStv Delicious Festival line-up

International acts Angie Stone and Nissi have been added to the DStv Delicious Festival line-up.

Nissi, who is Burna Boy’s sister, will join her brother on the main stage on September 24 to wow the crowds. The Saturday line-up also features Stereo MCs, G-Force, Major League DJz, and kwaito legends Mdu, Kabelo, Thebe, Arthur, Trompies, and Dino Bravo.

American R&B and neo-soul singer-songwriter Angie Stone headlines the Sunday main stage line-up.

Stone has been nominated for three Grammys, has won two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, and in 2021 she received the Soul Music Icon Award at the Black Music Honors ceremony.

She will join a strong Sunday line-up that includes international acts Babyface, Digable Planets, and G-Force, plus an assembly of homegrown female vocal power in the Miriam Makeba Tribute: Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba-Lee, and Msaki.

The festival will be taking over the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit over the Heritage Day weekend.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author