Arthur partners with Sony to release his early kwaito hit albums online

Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate has joined hands with Sony Music to make available his 999 Music catalogue that made him a household name.

Kwaito fanatics can enjoy a trip down memory lane as Mafokate’s albums have been made available for pre-order since Friday. The second wave of albums will be available for pre-order on May 22, while the third batch will be released on June 12.

According to the Mnike hitmaker, the catalogue is aimed at ensuring people stay informed about the apartheid culture and serves as a reminder of Mafokate’s contribution to the creation of kwaito music and how it has evolved.

He said fans always asked him for a certain song or album and this was his opportunity to ensure that older music, which was still relevant today, was made available for streaming or downloading.

“With the help of amazing collaborators and artists over the years, 999 Music has made me what I am. I hope the release of the catalogue provides our fans with access to the music that sound-tracked their coming-ofage,” Mafokate said.

“But I also hope it gives young people the chance to see the journey that I took in helping create a genre of music and in my own career – and a record label that is still thriving. I am proud to have sustained the label for 25 years and now be able to show the world where it all began.”

The first batch includes his first album released in 1994, Windy Windy, as well as Kar, Die Poppe Sal Dans, Umpostoli, Haai Bo, Clap Your Hands, Oyi Oyi, Dankie, Chomi and The Best of Arthur.

Sony Music Entertainment Africa CEO Sean Watson said he was proud to have worked with Mafokate to release all his work.

“Working towards this moment has also allowed me to reflect on the sheer force of Arthur’s role in the making of kwaito at a time when no such genre existed.

“Everything that has followed since then, including current genres like amapiano, are a testament to the influence he and a handful of his peers have had on where we are today,” explained Watson.

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo