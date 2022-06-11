Ayanda Thabethe rubbishes adultery claims

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe has rubbished accusations that she is dating a married man and father of two and the TV presenter has also threatened the rumour-mongers with action.

Thabethe released a statement through her lawyers, Makuta Attorneys, who have revealed that their client’s silence has made the rumours uncontrollable and her situation intolerable.

“Ms. Thabethe had chosen to remain silent during this ordeal and the matter seems to have grown out of control and we now make this statement,” said the legal firm.

“The rumor that Ms. Thabethe is in a relationship with a married man, is not true and we have not been provided with evidence proving otherwise. PM (Thabethe’s boyfriend) is not in any marriage or union recognized by any law.

“Despite the facts, Ms. Thabethe and PM have found themselves to be on trending topics that are hateful, heinous and defamatory. The said rumors have stained Ms. Thabethe’s reputation and the brand she has worked very hard to build,” reads the statement in part.

Makuta Attorneys further stated that they were aware of “pages” that started the rumors and were currently being investigated, and they promise that action will be taken against the “perpetrators”.

The rumors on Thabethe dating a married man came shortly after flaunting her birthday celebration in Dubai with the man in question.

When the social media trolls questioned her on the divorce with sports TV and radio presenter Andile Ncube, she claimed there was no divorce because nothing was signed.

