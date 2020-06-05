[WATCH]: Babes Wodumo IG Live stream ends in tears

An Instagram Live interview with KwaMamkhize reality show personality Tha Simelane and Babes Wodumo ends in tears.

The live stream hosted by Simelane put Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo real name Bongekile Simelane in an emotional state.

This was a special live stream called SA Diamond Divas featured various female artists such as Busiswa, TDK Macassette, Tipsey and Babes Wodumo.

During the IGTV broadcast, Wodumo admitted that she loved her popular boyfriend Mampintsha and added that she did not like fellow Durban artist TDK Macassette.

However, prior to the free-flowing conversation, Wodumo cautioned Simelane and his followers that she was “drunk” and did not want to say things that will end up trending on social media.

She was not using her own Instagram page, as Simelane claimed that the singer’s account had been hacked and that she opted to use her boyfriend’s account.

Simelane started the waterworks when he asked the popular Gqom singer how she was coping during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She explained that savings contributed to helping her during these trying times.

“Into esizamayo ngama-savings (what is helping are savings) and without savings we wouldn’t be living,” said Wodumo.

The 26-year-old added that she has had to fight off assumptions that she was always ‘drunk’ and that people did not know her situation.

“I have a lot of things that I am facing. I had to start afresh and build a home for my parents. But people judge you without knowing your situation,” said Wodumo.

The shocking u-turn to the stream was when Simelane said “Babes Wodumo won’t change”.

Simelane alleged that Babes took cocaine while he and other people were watching.

This left viewers shocked, asking Simelane to end the stream.

@FikileKheli said :” Vala (Shut it down) Tha”, while @siyanda.com.za said:” The convo took a U turn it’s becoming emotional… She needs help”.

Watch a snippet of the video below: