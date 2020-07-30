Lifestyle

Busiswa excites fans ahead of Black Is King premiere

By Kabelo Khumalo

Acclaimed South African artist Busiswa is hosting a series of Live IG conversations this week leading up to the screening of Black is King on Saturday, in which she is featured in.

The film by Beyoncé, is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift from last year’s release of Disney’s The Lion King.

Fans are encouraged to ask Busiswa, who also revealed her astonishing weight loss this week, anything they want about her own journey in this project.


“It’s a moment in history. The Lion King story is key because it’s a journey of becoming. In an album like The Gift, and retold in the visual that is Black Is King,” she said.

M-Net, the MultiChoice Group’s flagship channel on DStv Premium, acquired the rights from The Walt Disney Company to screen the film across Africa.
The channel also announced that it will be opened to DStv Compact Plus, Compact and Family subscribers for two hours on the night.

“Showcasing this landmark visual album and global television event to as many of our loyal viewers as possible, MultiChoice Group and M-Net yet again cement their reputation as Africa’s most-loved storyteller,” said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO: Video Entertainment.

“We’re very excited to be part of this global event, but what makes Black Is King even more important for us, is that it shines the spotlight on the many phenomenal African creatives who were involved in the project – both on screen and behind the scenes.”

Filmed in various locations, the film’s cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

Among the well-known Mzansi stars featured are Connie Chiume (Gomora), Nandi Madida (The Road), Nyaniso Dzedze (Binnelanders) and Warren Masemola (The River).

The trailer also provides a glimpse of some of the special guests in the film- including models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, author and Academy Award®-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and JAY-Z, among others.

Many artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift album also make appearances.

Author


Similar stories

Covid-19

Jacob Mamabolo appointed as Gauteng acting Health MEC

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has tapped Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo as the acting executive authority of the Department of Health in the absence of...
Read more
Business

Restaurants can now trade until 10pm

Curfew, under the Disaster Management Act, has now been moved from 9pm to 10pm. This was confirmed by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane today. The change in...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal