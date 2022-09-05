Countdown begins to Miss SA 2020 runner-up’s wedding day

Miss SA 2020 runner-up Thato Mosehle celebrated her bridal shower with close friends at the weekend.

The 26-year-old medical doctor said she felt blessed and overwhelmed, explaining how excited she is as the countdown to the big day begins, and how she cannot wait to become Mrs M.

“We laughed, we cried, we talked, we danced and we prayed. I’ll forever cherish last night. I love you all so much,” wrote Mosehle on her social media account.

Mosehle, the Miss Supranational 2020 runner-up, has been engaged since November 2021 when she said yes to her partner’s proposal.

