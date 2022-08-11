DStv Content Creator Awards looking for best reaction video

The Real Housewives of Cape Town in partnership with DStv Content Creator Awards and DStv are looking for the best reaction video.

DStv is on the hunt for videos from the show that are jaw-dropping, a reaction to something that happened on air. The content creators stand a chance to win R10 000, an invitation to the inaugural awards ceremony happening in September, and a chance to walk away with a content creator award.

To enter the competition, creators need to create a short reaction video while watching an episode of The Real Housewives of Cape Town and post it on social media using the hashtag #DStvReactionVideo.

Judges will look for content that is funny, well-shot, incredibly unique, or just simply brilliant. However, the content does not need to be the most widely shared or the most engaged with.

The creators have until September 4 to create and upload their videos on social media. The winner will be notified on September 6 and invited to a glitzy awards ceremony on September 10 in Johannesburg.

