Evodia Mogase surprises fans in ZCC attire

South African TV personality Evodia Mogase. popularly known as Madam, on Mzansi Magic’s reality show, Madam & Mercy, took her fans by surprise when she posted a picture wearing a ZCC church uniform.

Madam who was widely recognized for appearing on the Real House of Johannesburg (RHOJ) show took to Instagram to post a picture in a yellow and green ZCC uniform saying she misses church.

“Kgotsong family, it’s Wednesday I miss my church,” reads the picture caption.

Her fans commented on the picture saying they never saw it coming.

Madam is known from popping champagnes and living a lavish life alongside her daughter Mercy.

See her post below:

Meanwhile, ZCC is one of the churches that will remain closed during COVID-19 level 3 lockdown despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that churches can open.

Author



Meta Mphahlele