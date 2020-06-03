Gogo’s one liner makes Semi Tee’s Gabadiya a hit

Labantwana AmaUber vocalist, Semi Tee’s latest single Gabadiya, is a hit thanks to a gogo whose video has gone viral on social media.

In the video clip, two teens are dancing joyfully to his song, when their grandmother suddenly walks in and turns down the music.

She tells them, “Kamo Ke Ka Gaka” (This is my house), a term that has now become a rave on the internet.

Speaking to Sunday World, Semi Tee, whose real name is Tumelo Ramaila, said he found the viral video amusing and exciting.

“The old lady wants to put her grandchildren in order. They shouldn’t play music too loud if she’s around. But it excites me that my music is well received and I appreciate every support I get,” said Ramaila.

Semi Tee who broke into the music industry less than a year ago will be releasing his debut album titled ‘I’m only TWEENTYONE’ on June 19.

He has three singles from the album titled Mercedes featuring Focalistic, Gabadiya and Stayla featuring Kammu Dee and Njelic.

He explained that the title of the album is simply dedicated to his age, being a 21-year old.

The young star says it took him four months to produce the 11-track album.

Born and bred in Orlando West, Soweto, he said he started making music at the age of 16 in 2015.

“Music became a pillar of strength and I become passionate enough towards music that’s why I started doing music. I never thought that I will be blowing this industry at the age of 21 because God has his ways of doing things (sic), here I am achieving things that I dreamt of at this and I still wanna achieve more,” he said.

See the video here:

Author



Nokuthula Zwane