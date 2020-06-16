Imbewu exodus continues

Actress Bhengu leaves the show

The sudden exodus of actors in e.tv’s daily telenovela Imbewu: The Seed is far from over. This comes after it emerged that actress Nqobile Ndlovu, who plays the role of Nokukhanya Bhengu, the eldest daughter of Phakade Bhengu, is exiting the show.

According to well-placed sources, Ndlovu is exiting the show after she failed to agree on money matters with the producers of the telenovela.

“At the beginning of the year, Ndlovu refused to sign a new contract,” said the source. “The producers of the show then were forced to put her on schedule, but she failed to come for the shoots because she was not happy with the contract and the money that the producers were prepared to pay.”

Another source said: “Ndlovu was told that her contract was going to be renewed after two months. That made her angry.”

Sunday World further learnt that another actor, Koobeshen Naidoo, who plays Pranav Rampersad, and Fundiswa Zwane, who plays KaMadonsela, are also leaving the show.

Attempts by Sunday World to get Ndlovu’s comment failed as the actress chose to ignore calls and SMSes sent to her.

Zwane and Naidoo also could not be reached for comment.

Etv’s Managing Director Marlon Davids could not be drawn for confirm or deny the exits. “E.tv has a lot of talent on offer, and Nqobile and Koobeshen are certainly some of them,’’ Davids said.

Author



Philani Mzila