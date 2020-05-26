Imbewu: The seed cooks up a storm

New faces expected to create waves in e.tv’s drama series

Former Family Bonds comedy show actor Ndumiso Dlamini is joining e.tv’s Imbewu: The Seed.

Popularly-known for his role as Themba Vilakazi in the SABC1 sitcom, Dlamini has been roped in as one of the new actors in daily drama series. Another new face joining Imbewu: The Seed is Zone 14 actress and former Ukhozi FM radio producer Sma Mathibeli.

According to two insiders, who didn’t want to be named for fear of losing their jobs as crew members, Dlamini will play the role of Nkosana Maphumulo, a hardcore criminal with a serious dark side of murder but cannot be arrested because he is financially loaded.

Said our source about Dlamini: “It is interesting to see him making a comeback to our small screens, especially after he was famously known for his comedic role in Family Bonds. His new role is challenging him to prove that he is a real deal, not a lucky individual.”

Another mole said Dlamini will cause havoc in the soapie as he is brought in to murder Zimele “Ngcolosi” Bhengu, played by Tony Kgoroge, and Pranav Rampersad played by Koobeshen Naidoo.

“These are interesting times for Imbewu. There are new faces that will be joining the cast but Ndumiso’s character will shake the whole storyline in the soapie. This is what makes Imbewu interesting, the producers and actors are committed,” the source said.

Dlamini declined to comment and referred us to Imbewu publicist Mlondi Dlungwana, who did not respond to our messages.

• Former SABC1 Daily Thetha presenter and ex-Gagasi FM radioman Kini Shandu is making his way back to the airwaves.

Shandu, who plays the role of the arrogant lawyer Shaun, on the country’s most watched telenovela Uzalo, is said to be joining Vuma FM, a Durban-based radio station, as the station’s breakfast show host next month.

Shandu refused to comment, only willing to confirm that he was going back to radio “soon”. “Radio is my first love and be assured that I’m going back on air soon. “I don’t have to tell you which radio station I’m joining, but watch this space,” he said.

