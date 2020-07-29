Jet Novuka joins Uzalo

TV drama Uzalo will be introducing new talent as well as bring back familiar faces, with veteran actor, Sir Jet Novuka headlining new acts joining the popular soapie.

The shrewd no nonsense Captain Yamkela Mpambani played by Novuka will be entering the Uzalo world to shake things up, making the lives of all criminals a nightmare.

The feisty temptress Mumsy played by Nomcebo Gumede is back on screens by popular demand.

But there will be an exodus of some cast members. These include Nomcebo, played by Nombulelo Mhlongo, the rambunctious Khanyile brothers, Thulane and Godfather played by Thulani Shange and Sizwe Khumbuza will soon bid the series farewell.

“We’re excited about Sir Jet Novuka joining the Uzalo family and Nomcebo Gumede returning to the family,” says Brenda Mukwevho Creative Director.

“We have some great plot twists coming up, and cannot wait for audiences to see what the cast will deliver! We also thank Nombulelo, Thulani and Sizwe for the great work they’ve presented as part of the Uzalo family – They gave their all, and we are grateful to have been able to work with them.”

