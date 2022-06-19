Jub Jub’s mom and dad at war

Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub’s high flying parents are at each other’s throats over the division of their joint estate and spousal maintenance.

The award-winning rapper’s real name is Molemo Maarohanye. Sydney Maarohanye, has filed papers in the Pretoria High Court in which he is seeking an order to review and set aside the order of Pretoria Regional Court magistrate PW Engelbrecht, which saw him forfeit a portion of his Joburg home to his controversial ex-wife Jacquiline “Mama Jackie” Maarohanye.

The order also instructed the artist’s father to pay his mother R6 500 spousal maintenance a month and 50% of his pension funds.

The Ndikhokhele hitmaker’s parents, who were married in community of property in Joburg on April 12 1980, divorced on January 28 2016, after 36 years of marriage.

In the court papers, which we have seen, Jub Jub’s father said after drifting apart, Mama Jackie filed for divorce in the Pretoria High Court but the matter was transferred to the Pretoria Regional Court at their request. He said at the end of the divorce proceedings, Engelbrecht ordered that he forfeit a share of their matrimonial home in Naturena, south of Joburg, to Mama Jackie and also pay her R6 500 a month in spousal maintenance for 60 months.

Maarohanye said Engelbrecht ordered him to pay 50% of his pension funds to Mama Jackie. The order to forfeit his share of the property was gravely irregular and should be reviewed and set aside, he said.

“There have been grave irregularities occurring in the main proceeding. The order of the court, specifically the manner in which the division of the communal property was directed, was grossly irregular.

There has been admission of inadmissible or incompetent evidence,” read the papers.

He said Mama Jackie did not produce any statement or conclusive evidence to support her claim for spousal maintenance. Maarohanye said Englebrecht did not apply her mind properly before arriving at the conclusions as she only accepted unproven documents as evidence of Mama Jackie’s monthly living expenses.

He also said during the proceedings, Mama Jackie had amended and deleted her claim for him to forfeit his share of the property in her particulars of the claim.

He said she substituted that with a submission and allegations to prove that his conduct was contradicting the laws governing marriages.

Maarohanye said Engelbrecht erred and misdirected herself when she also accepted into evidence a pre-trial minute, which was concluded between him and Mama Jackie.

He said that when the Engelbrecht passed judgment, he immediately stated that he would appeal against it.He said the appeal was delayed after he fell ill with a debilitating disease.

He said he was surprised when he received a letter recently, stating that he was in arrears for defaulting on his spousal maintenance.

The case was supposed to have been heard on April 12 but was postponed to a date still to be set as the sheriff only served the summons last month.

Mama Jackie was recently in the news after she launched a defamation case against media personalities Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo after they claimed Jub Jub had raped them.