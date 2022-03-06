E-edition
King Monada unveils his multimillion rand mansion

By Anelisa Sibanda
King Monada unveils his multimillion rand mansion in Limpopo

Acclaimed Limpopo musician, Khutso Steven Kgatle well known as King Monada showed off his multimillion-rand mansion. Monada hosted a house warming party to unveil his mansion on Saturday.

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker recently took to Twitter and flaunted his cars and his home.  “Nice Home, Nice Cars, Happy Family, Successful and Independent. dreams do come true”, he captioned it.

Monada hosted other celebrities in his home who congratulated him on his big achievement. The likes of Clement Maosa, Connet Mamabolo attended the housewarming and celebrated with the Malwedhe hitmaker.

The mansion is located in Mokgolobotho, Tzaneen, Limpopo.

The musician proposed to his long term girlfriend just last month. The pair have been together for a decade.

 

