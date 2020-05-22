Mi Casa bags international record deal

Award- winning Afro-House trio, Mi Casa, has scored an exclusive global recording agreement with Afroforce1 Records, a division of Universal Music Group Africa.

The trio consists of Joao Da Fonseca, a.k.a. J’Something as the lead singer/songwriter, Sipho Mphahlaza a.k.a Dr Duda as DJ/producer, and Moshe Kgasoane, a.k.a Mo-T as trumpeter.

Afroforce1 owners say they established the outfit to develop and work with local talent with the view to break them into Central Europe and the rest of the World.

This year Mi Casa turns 10 years and celebrates this milestone with the brand new album ‘We Made It’.

“Finally the moment we been working so hard for. To sign a global deal with the biggest label in the world is something we dared to dream and now here it is – the fruits of 10 years hard work and great memories around some pretty damn cool songs. We believe this is the most crucial moment of our career and we can’t wait to now elevate things onto a whole new level”, said J’Something.

“The work now begins and the team we have looking after Mi Casa is unreal … thank you to Universal for believing in us, the team at Afroforce1 in Germany and all the people involved in making this a reality. To our fans … wow guys … to the ones who been there since ‘These Streets’ and to the ones that just joined the family, it’s because of your love and continuous support that we are able to achieve a milestone such as this. Lastly to our family … we hope to make you proud in this next chapter we about to embark on” he added.

Sipho Dlamini, Managing Director of Universal Music Africa, South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa said: “Mi Casa have always captured the hearts of Africa. They have been on our radar for a very long time and we are extremely proud to have them as part of Universal Music/Afroforce1 family”.

added Joe Chialo, Managing Director of Afroforce1 Records said Africa was a “young and vibrant continent – a creative superpower”.

Chialo added: “With our great team from Afroforce1 and UMG Africa we will find, develop and equally establish artists whom we can offer the possibility of entering a new market in Europe and the rest of the world. This newly built bridge will also enable artists from Europe to dive deep into the unlimited font of creativity that Africa has to offer. The whole team is really excited to be a part of this adventure”.