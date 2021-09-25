Nandi defends Zakes Bantwini over Osama’s originality arguments

Johannesburg- It’s been weeks now after the release of hit song Osama by Zakes Bantwini featuring Kasango.

Many people had positive reviews on the song, but we know that good will always be accompanied by bad.

The has been arguments of whether the song is original or not and one of the people who had something shady to say about the song is Zakes Bantwini’s ex-best friend and global DJ, Black Coffee.

Coffee responded to one of the tweets that were asking him if he will play the song on his sets and he said, “Osama…what a tune!!! It’s nice but I won’t play it, I still prefer the original”.

On season finale of the series “Drink or Tell the Truth” on Lasizwe Dambuza’s YouTube channel, Nandi Madida who is Zakes Bantwini’s wife stood by her husband, saying the song is original.

“Of course, it’s an original. How I felt about that comment, I think without entertaining it, this song reflects on where everyone should be, we should all be positive, we should all be happy for one another especially as black people, we cannot afford to divide and rule,” she said.

Madida said her psychiatrist sister said some people have got childhood traumas.

“I had to be so deep on a show like this but I think it’s important for everyone to know that, a lot of us have childhood traumas, and really need to review and seek help and therapy. When we work on ourselves, we become better people. I have no issue with anyone,” she concluded.

Asked to rank DJ Maphorisa, DJ Black Coffee and her husband Zakes, Nandi put Maphorisa on number 1, followed by Zakes at number 2 and Black Coffee coming at number 3.

