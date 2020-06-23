Lifestyle

No TV gig for Tha Simelane — sources

By Nokuthula Zwane
Socialite Tha Simelane. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Durban-based socialite and MC Tha Simelane’s TV hosting seems to be just a pipe dream – at least for now.

This is after Simelane revealed last week that his Instagram show would be heading to our TV screens.

Tha, during his latest show featuring Sjava, Dladla Mshunqisi, Zakes Bantwini and Lvovo, claimed he had received two offers from Moja Love and 1KZN TV but was still contemplating on which one to choose from.

The entertainer revealed the “exciting” news on Instagram live. Sunday World has learnt that the KwaMa’Mkhize reality star has no official offers from both channels.

According to reliable sources, Moja Love had not made any attempts to approach Simelane on a new show.

“It could be that he wants other people to come to him looking to secure a slot, knowing that if Moja Love gives you a slot automatically they know that they would excel. Maybe this is a marketing gimmick from him,” said the source.

Moja Love’s head of channel, Bokani Moyo said: “The channel has never engaged a Tha Simelane and therefore has no comment.”

According to another source from 1KZN TV, who did not want to be named because they are not allowed to speak to the media, there was little chance the show would be picked up due to pending retrenchments.

An executive producer at 1KZN TV and Urban Brew, who did not want to be named, denied any knowledge of any new show.

“1KZN TV content department has not offered him a slot. We are aware that there has been a request to our sales department about the cost of a sponsored show, but there has not been any reply or offers yet,” said the executive producer.

Speaking to Sunday World, Simelane maintained he had been sent offers for his show.

“Yes 1KZN TV and channel 157 approached me. I haven’t decided which offer I will take. I haven’t met them yet.”

