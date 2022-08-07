Play marks anniversary of Marikana massacre

Marikana – The Musical has returned to the State Theatre after a four-year hiatus to observe the 10- year anniversary of the massacre on Friday.

Aubrey Poo stars in the play, representing the police as commander Nyoka, who was called to bring security and calm to the hostility between the police and mineworkers at Marikana in Rustenburg.

The 40 cast members and 13-piece band documents the development of events that led to the Marikana massacre, which claimed the lives of 44 people.

“I am, in this play, appointed to go and conduct arrests and bring peace to the situation but everyone is now fighting to protect themselves, and out of anger that the police have pulled their triggers.

“The situation is rife and has gone national but commander Nyoka still has to bring peace. It was not an easy task to do because this fight was controlled by emotions, especially as people kept dying in that space,” said Poo.

The Marikana massacre saw the police open fire and kill 34 mineworkers who were demanding a wage increase from Lonmin, which was taken over by Sibanye-Stillwater.

The event has been likened to the brutality suffered under the apartheid police,.

“It’s history. We always have to take heed of what history is teaching us, and this is why it is important to have plays like this that will tell how severe this situation is, and just how important it is for us to understand why this incident hurt the hearts of our people,” said Poo.

He said the play deserves international recognition because South Africa’s history of apartheid is known across the globe, and many may be wondering what led to the event that closely resembled apartheid police brutality towards people of colour.

“Now this issue will forever be in our history books, and the families will not forget this incident, neither will the rest of us,” he said.

Poo is joined on stage by Meshack Mavuso-Magabane, Siyasanga Papu, Emma Mmekwa and Mpho Matome.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author