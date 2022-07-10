Prepare for drama and glam as the Real Housewives of Cape Town hits our small screens

Glam and drama is everything to enjoy about the real housewives – and today marks yet another debut of the franchise, (RHCOT).

Momfluencer and businesswoman Lulwando “Lue” Tukwayo said this show, gathering the influential women of the mother city, was not too different from others that have come before.

Tukwayo said she was initially hesitant to join the cast as she has continuously seen how women would turn against each other on the show, but her bravery would not let her lose out on the opportunity.

“I love the show because I am a fan of the franchise and when they approached me I was just not sure if I should be part, but when they called the second time I just felt that we should give it a try.

“We then had a zoom meeting where I had to explain what I do and the kind of person I am. They delt that my market was diverse and that I love people so I got this gig and it has been a rollercoaster since,” said Tukwayo.

Her ‘housewife qualities’ were based on her qualification as a Chartered Accountant and several businesses being a property entrepreneur, digital creator and the founder of a non-government organisation called Wings to Learn.

Today will mark her first time on the screens and she could not hide her excitement as she waits to sit back on her couch and see how she looks on the television.

She said being surrounded by cameras most of the day showed her that some of the women tried to hide their true colours for the desperation of social media likes or approval from the community.

“Now when you genuinely have a pure heart and try your best to understand people, you realise that the very same people you are trying to get along with are just living in pretense,

“Without spoiling it all, the show starts in a good mood but the truth and reality is that when you are fake you cannot fake it forever. There will come a time when you show your true colours and it will the shock everyone. This show is all about the survival of the fittest and that is the truth of it all,” she said.

She said some of the housewives would play nasty with her, but she would not leave it at that as she also needed to protect herself and make a mark.

“I speak my mind. I can be misunderstood, but I’ve learnt to embrace it,” she adds.

Apart from the drama, the RHOCT will show the beauty of the Mother City as the housewives travel together and meet up at luxurious spots in town.

RHCOT will make its debut on Mzansi Magic at 7pm.

