Rapper King 98’s catchy Kachiri

Rapper King 98 has teamed with BET award winning star, Diamond Platnumz on a groovy track titled Kachiri.

The 22-year-old says Kachiri is a widely celebrated form of dance in the Swahili speaking nations, which means to shake.

King 98 was born in Zimbabwe and has since made South Africa his home. He is no stranger to the scene, having performed alongside Davido, Burna Boy, Nasty C and Peruzzi. On his successful break into the music industry, he says his parents played a big part in allowing him to live out his dreams and produce his first album, Francesca, released last year.

He says he was drawn to Afrocentric music because of its worldwide appeal. He also says his music journey was a calling.

“Pioneering an art concept goes beyond talent and intelligence, in my opinion it has more to do with a calling. However, at school I used to make music. My nickname there was Asaph which was attributed because of my rap skills. As I matured in music, I grew fond of the Afro Pop sound and by stroke creative imagination, I purposed to synthesize the two genres.

The kachiri video was shot just before COVID-19 had become a pandemic, particularly in Africa.

“One of the exceptional gifts we have been endowed with as a team is to plan ahead. We filmed the Kachiri video before Covid-19 had become a pandemic in Africa. By reason of projecting our moves ahead, we navigated the “country to country” travel ban safely that came with Covid19 safety precautions. “

He hopes the catchy tune will capture the East African Market and to go viral throughout the continent and the globe

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom